Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.09.

PKI stock opened at C$35.00 on Monday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.91 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.90.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

