PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $50.79 million and $439,944.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

