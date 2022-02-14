Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 102,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,303,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $513.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

