PAXEX (PAXEX) Achieves Market Cap of $23,626.76

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 128.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 116.3% higher against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $23,626.76 and $70.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00293389 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

