PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.41. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.