PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.18 billion-$29.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.88 billion.PayPal also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.78. The company had a trading volume of 699,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

