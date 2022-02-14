PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PYPL traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.78. 699,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,299,789. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.41. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

