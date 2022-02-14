Peercoin Market Capitalization Tops $17.63 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $3,761.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,391,689 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

