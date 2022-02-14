Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

