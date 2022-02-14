Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,776 shares.The stock last traded at $32.79 and had previously closed at $33.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -137.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

