PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

