PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

