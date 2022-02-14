PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Reduced by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,242,000 after buying an additional 156,600 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.83. 47,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average of $162.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

