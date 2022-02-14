Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 339,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $14.22 on Monday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
