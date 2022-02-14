Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Down 6.7%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.27. 8,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 278,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
