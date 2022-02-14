Pfizer (PFE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE):

2/10/2022 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $55.00.

2/9/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/8/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/28/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $76.00.

1/11/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/7/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

1/4/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of the Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth. Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The approval of Paxlovid, its oral antiviral pill for COVID, can bring in additional revenues in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth prospects due to competitive pressure. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. “

1/4/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/4/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/3/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $44.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/29/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/23/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/23/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/20/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

