Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0833 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $7,044.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,811,347 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

