Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Pharmaxis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)
