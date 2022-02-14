Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $976,902.44 and $2,551.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,149.46 or 0.99943690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00241284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00163571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00290649 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005310 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,792,787 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.