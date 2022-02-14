Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1,786.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00602430 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,210,975 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.