PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF remained flat at $$4.35 during trading hours on Monday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.