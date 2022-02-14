Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading 4.4% Higher

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98. 880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 804,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $68,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

