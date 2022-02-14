Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. Approximately 18,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a P/E ratio of -74.77.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:PL)
