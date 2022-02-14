Piper Sandler Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

