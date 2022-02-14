Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.79. The stock had a trading volume of 140,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,938. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $103.39 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.04.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.