Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $241.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $182.11 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

