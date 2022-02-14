Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UVE. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th.

Shares of UVE opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 88.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,404 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

