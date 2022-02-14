Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $272.01 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $272.01 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.00280377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00076368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00095913 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004399 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,237,926 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

