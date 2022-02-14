Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.02. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 5,405 shares.

Specifically, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $866.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,809,000 after buying an additional 171,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,831,000 after acquiring an additional 574,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133,031 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.