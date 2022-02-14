Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $474,326.59 and $36.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

