Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 339.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,338 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.51% of Planet Fitness worth $34,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $92.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.