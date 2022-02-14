Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $152,238.86 and $562.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.09 or 0.06873425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.15 or 1.00096295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

