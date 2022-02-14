PlotX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $464,698.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. PlotX has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $464,698.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00105751 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

