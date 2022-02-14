PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

