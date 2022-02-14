PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.
Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
