PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

