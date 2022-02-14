Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $589.35

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 589.35 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 600 ($8.11), with a volume of 62099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($8.24).

POLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.06) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.06) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 714.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 796.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of £602.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £199,500 ($269,776.88). Also, insider Win Robbins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($86,139.28). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,320,000.

