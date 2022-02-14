Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $251,071.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00037757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00105515 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,999,665 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

