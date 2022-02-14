PolkaWar Hits Market Cap of $3.83 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 29% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $290,369.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.66 or 0.06927853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.61 or 0.99707777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006153 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

