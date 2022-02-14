Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.61) target price on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.23) to GBX 1,170 ($15.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.54).

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,096 ($14.82) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,209.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,343.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

