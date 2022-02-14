Port Capital LLC Purchases 16,897 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.3% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 863,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,210,000 after buying an additional 58,882 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 635,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,920,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

AAPL opened at $168.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

