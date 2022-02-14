Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Brett Alan Cope Acquires 10,000 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Brett Alan Cope acquired 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ POWL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.88. 116,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,555. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.83 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 1,493.0% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,075 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Powell Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.