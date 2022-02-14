Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 80.4% in January

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $912,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

PBTS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,303. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.