Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.27% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 249,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

