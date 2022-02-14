Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.39. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

