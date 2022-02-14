Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRI traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 181,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62. Primerica has a 12 month low of $139.78 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

