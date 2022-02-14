Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises about 0.4% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,614. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

