PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Reaches $0.80 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $10,646.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.57 or 0.06794772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.63 or 0.99868203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006269 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

