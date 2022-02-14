Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.40 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.15 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of PG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.74. 9,426,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

