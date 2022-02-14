PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.57

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 57426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.
PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
