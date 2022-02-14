Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.70 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. 524,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

